Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nurses assigned to the Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) at the Kenyatta University Hospital dance during a Zumba class in the hospital compound in Nairobi

Capital Health

Cabinet approves insurance for medics fighting COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 – The Cabinet has approved a Comprehensive Insurance Cover for all health workers in the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded Kenya’s healthcare workers for their commitment to duty during the pandemic that has slowed down the economy since March.

Medical workers have been up in arms, accusing the government of neglecting them, with their union representatives saying there is no adequate protective kits in hospitals.

So far, more than 1,000 medics have contracted the virus across the country.

A statement from State House said the Cabinet also ratified the Memorandum of Understanding for the Provision of Health Personnel between the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Kenya.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the Republic of Seychelles will facilitate the Kenyan Health Personnel serving in that nation.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Trump rages against bombshell book

Washington, United States, Sep 10 – President Donald Trump flooded the Fox News airwaves and launched a Twitter rant Thursday in an attempt to...

10 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 maintains low infections as 5 more deaths recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Kenya continued to record low COVID-19 infections, raising hopes of fully re-opening the economy that has stagnated since March....

31 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Kazi Mtaani providing essential social protection for hard-hit urban informal settlement workers

Timely government intervention has silently been pumping in more than Kshs 1.5 billion to thousands of economically hard-hit youth in the informal urban settlements...

43 mins ago

Kenya

Congolese arraigned over Kevin Omwenga’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Police have arraigned the third suspect, a Congolese, over the murder of Kevin Omwenga. Vatha Bahati Josue was arraigned...

58 mins ago

Kenya

Uhuru blocks Sh100,000 monthly Pension for ex-MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declined to assent to an amendment to the parliamentary pension Act, which would have seen...

3 hours ago

World

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid virus gloom

New York, United States, Sep 10 – With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks, New...

3 hours ago

Kenya

NMS DG Mohamed Badi takes oath to attend Cabinet meetings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10- Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi will now attend all Cabinet meetings. Badi took the oath of Secrecy on...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto arrives in Kisii amid protests from youth who clashed with police

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Deputy President William Ruto flew to Kisii town Thursday, despite chaos and running battles between police and two rival...

6 hours ago