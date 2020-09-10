Cabinet approves insurance for medics fighting COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 – The Cabinet has approved a Comprehensive Insurance Cover for all health workers in the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded Kenya’s healthcare workers for their commitment to duty during the pandemic that has slowed down the economy since March.

Medical workers have been up in arms, accusing the government of neglecting them, with their union representatives saying there is no adequate protective kits in hospitals.

So far, more than 1,000 medics have contracted the virus across the country.

A statement from State House said the Cabinet also ratified the Memorandum of Understanding for the Provision of Health Personnel between the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Kenya.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the Republic of Seychelles will facilitate the Kenyan Health Personnel serving in that nation.