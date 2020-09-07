Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The 11-year-old boy from Odunga slums is said to have hanged himself using his father’s belt after being excluded from a routine market trip/FILE - Riley Orton Foundation

County News

Boy aged 11 hangs himself after being excluded from market trip

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 7 – Police in Kisumu are investigated a suspected suicide case where an 11-year-old boy from Odunga slums is said to have hanged himself using his father’s belt after being excluded from a routine market trip.

The incident reported on Monday is said to have occurred on Sunday.

The boy’s father, Peter Omondi, said the deceased had been left behind to watch over his younger brother.

“You know children if they hear you want to go somewhere, they all want to go with you, so we told him to remain, he will join us the next day,” he said.

Omondi said he never thought something would happen after turning down his son’s request.

Omondi said upon reaching the market at Moi Stadium he was called by a neighbor to rush back home where he found the lifeless body of his son lying on a chair in the living room.

“I got a call once I had arrived at the market, I came and found my son lying on the chair, dead,” he said.

His wife, Grace Atieno, whom he accompanied to the market, said she was told by her younger child that the deceased had hanged himself using his dad’s belt.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My son wanted to accompany me, but I told him he had not bathed, and I promised to tag him along next time,” she said restating her husband’s account of the events which transpired.

Police officers moved the deceased to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examination as investigations kicked off.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Focus on China

China witholds US press cards as media row deepens

Beijing, China, Sep 7 – China has refused to renew the press cards of several journalists working for US companies, a foreign media association...

47 mins ago

Capital Health

KMPDU issues nationwide strike notice over unresolved CBA demands

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) issued a two weeks nationwide strike notice on Monday citing...

51 mins ago

Top stories

MCK extends validity of Special Media Passes issued to non-journalist press staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has extended the validity of essential service Special Media Passes issued to non-journalist...

1 hour ago

County News

Plea taking in Kevin Omwenga’s murder trial deferred to Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The High Court in Nairobi deferred a scheduled plea taking sitting on Monday by two co-suspects in businessman Kelvin...

2 hours ago

World

UK PM gives October 15 deadline for Brexit deal

London, United Kingdom, Sep 7 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given an October 15 deadline for a post-Brexit trade agreement with the...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time

Beijing, China, Sep 7 – China has put its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time, as the country where the contagion...

3 hours ago

World

Typhoon hits South Korea after triggering landslides in Japan

Sokcho, Korea, Republic of, Sep 7 – A powerful typhoon lashed South Korea on Monday after smashing into southern Japan with record winds and...

3 hours ago

World

India passes Brazil for world’s second most virus cases

New Delhi, India, Sep 7 – India overtook Brazil on Monday as the country with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, even...

3 hours ago