Bayer East Africa offers seed relief to smallholder farmers in 10 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – About 200,000 smallholder farmers from ten counties across the country are set to benefit from a donation of seeds worth Sh93 million, to be distributed by Bayer East Africa Limited.

Bayer East Africa Limited flagged off the distribution on Wednesday as part of the company’s plan to provide relief to small holder farmers who have been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to boost food security.

The program will also be extended to smallholder farmers in South Africa, Tanzania, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbambwe and Malawi.

The company’s Chairman Dr Chris Kirubi said Bayer’s aspiration is to help build a world where there is, “health for all and hunger for none.”

“Together with partners, we aim to multiply the social and economic impact small holder farmers can have in tackling poverty and hunger, improving health and livelihoods, and, ultimately, spurring economic development for their families, communities and nations,” Kirubi said.

In Kenya, Bayer has partnered with Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and local governments to distribute 300 metric tons of Bayer's Dekalb corn seed brand and Seminis vegetable seed brand to the ten counties.

Kirubi also encouraged young people to engage in farming activities, saying it’s the best solution for unemployment.

Bayer’s Managing Director Laurent Perrier said the company is focused on providing small holder farmers with the support they need to address immediate challenges while building resilience for the future, and working “to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not turn from a health crisis to a hunger crisis.”

The flagging off ceremony was attended by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Prof. Hamadi Boga.

Boga reiterated the government’s commitment to provide an enabling environment for both farmers and the private sector, so as to attain food security.