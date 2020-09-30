Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Officials flag off medical supplies from KEMSA Headquarters in July 2018. Auditor General Nancy Gathangu said further processing of COVID-19 related claims should be halted until an independent audit is done to confirm legitimacy of the claims/CFM

Capital Health

Auditor General faults unchecked direct procurement by KEMSA, wants further payments halted

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) on Wednesday described the use of direct procurement by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) without adherence to applicable laws, recommending the cessation of further payments to avert loss of public funds.

The recommendation was contained in a preliminary report requested by the Joint Senate Health and COVID-19 Committee which had given the OAG until October 15 to conclude a probe into alleged embezzlement of public resources for the procurement of supplies to support virus containment efforts.

Auditor General Nancy Gathangu said further processing of COVID-19 related claims should be halted until an independent audit is done to confirm legitimacy of the claims.

In her preliminary report on the utilization of funds at the national medical supplier, Gathungu established that the taxpayer stands to lose close to Sh2.3 billion due to KEMSA’s failure to follow laid down procurement regulations.

Gathungu said the on-going audit had further established that KEMSA management went against advice from the Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache and used funds which had been ring-fenced for the implementation of Universal Health Coverage.

More to follow…

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Politics

Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults

Cleveland, United States, Sep 30 – It was messy and there was a lot of shouting, but President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe...

2 hours ago

County News

Reveler killed by 2 assailants in night club raid, police probing motive

MAKUENI, Kenya, Sep 30 – A unnamed individual was killed at a public pub in Kathonzweni Market, Makueni county, Tuesday night after two armed...

2 hours ago

World

Biden faces down raging Trump in chaotic debate

Cleveland, United States, Sep 29 – Democrat Joe Biden told a raging President Donald Trump to “shut up” in a chaotic opening debate that...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Auditor General to submit preliminary KEMSA report to Senate probe team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Auditor General Nancy Gathungu was Wednesday morning slated to hand over a preliminary report on the utilization of COVID-19...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

UK transgender patients turn to crowdfunding due to huge delays

London, United Kingdom, Sep 30 – Jay knew he was different from a young age and when adolescence hit, his increasingly feminine body did...

4 hours ago

County News

Unfinished 3-storey building collapses in Kisumu, 4 occupants rescued

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 30 – An unfinished three-storey building collapsed in Kisumu’s Mamboleo area on Tuesday night trapping at least four occupants who lived...

4 hours ago

business

Germany puts first auto boss on trial over ‘dieselgate’

Munich, Germany, Sep 30 – Five years after “dieselgate” emissions cheating revelations rocked the car industry, ex-Audi CEO Rupert Stadler on Wednesday becomes the...

4 hours ago

Politics

Trump questions India coronavirus data

Cleveland, United States, Sep 30 – US President Donald Trump on Tuesday questioned the credibility of India’s statistics on Covid-19 deaths, lumping in the...

5 hours ago