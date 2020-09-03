Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Common factors that increase the risk of PCOS are insulin resistance, high levels of insulin, obesity and genetics.

Fifth Estate

All you need to know about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

The Nairobi Hospital

Published

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a disorder that affects over 10% of women of reproductive age. Its exact cause is unknown, but it causes the ovaries to develop numerous follicles (collections of fluid that surround the eggs) without releasing them regularly.

The signs and symptoms of PCOS center around 3 key features: Irregular periods (too few times, too far in-between and too heavy); excess androgen levels (excess hair on the face and body, darkening of the skin, severe acne and male pattern baldness) and polycystic ovaries (enlarged ovaries with many follicles).

Common factors that increase the risk of PCOS are insulin resistance, high levels of insulin, obesity and genetics.

Diagnosis of PCOS is made using blood tests and radiological tests. The blood tests used are thyroid functions tests, serum prolactin and testosterone levels, serum insulin and insulin-like growth factor 1 levels, lipid panels, glucose levels, Follicular stimulating and luteinizing hormone levels. The radiological tests available include trans-vaginal ultrasonography and pelvic CT scan/ MRI.

Upon diagnosis of PCOS, there are four lines of management: lifestyle modification, medical treatment, supportive treatment and surgical treatment. The lifestyle modifications are a low-carbohydrate high-fiber diet, thrice-weekly moderate-intensity exercise and loss of 5 – 10% of body weight.

Medical management involves the use of oral contraceptives to induce regular menses, androgen-blocking agents to reduce the effects of excess testosterone, anti-hyperglycemic agents to lower blood sugar levels, ovulogens to induce ovulation if fertility, and acne medications.

Supportive treatments include tweezing, shaving, waxing, threading and laser removal of excess hair. Surgical therapy involves either laparoscopic ovarian drilling of the ovary or cutting off pieces of the ovary. 

The most important aspect of PCOS is to establish an early diagnosis and institute treatment early in order to avoid a myriad of potential complications such as infertility, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, premature birth, early pregnancy loss, fatty liver, syndrome X, Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, depression, anxiety and cancer of the endometrium. Of these complications, difficulty in conceiving is the most common, affecting up to 80% of patients with PCOS.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Overall, PCOS is a condition that significantly disrupts a woman’s life and reproductive career. However, the silver lining lies in the potential for early diagnosis and effective treatment in order to avoid the numerous undesired effects.

If you suspect that you or those around you may have PCOS, seek the attention of your gynecologist as soon as possible so that treatment can be instituted as early as possible.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Uhuru welcomes envoys from China, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden and Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has received credentials from six envoys recently posted to Kenya, assuring them of his commitment to...

23 mins ago

World

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

Washington, United States, Sep 2 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday slapped sanctions on the top prosecutor of the International Criminal...

1 hour ago

World

Zimbabwean High Court orders dissidents to be freed on bail

Harare, Zimbabwe, Sep 2 – Opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume and award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono were granted bail on Wednesday at their fourth attempt after...

8 hours ago

Capital Health

It’s a big lie, Kagwe says of KEMSA CEO’s claim on tenders manipulation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has defended himself against claims that he manipulated COVID-19 tender awards at the Kenya Medical...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Kagwe says lack of reagents hampering COVID tests as 178 new cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Kenya is facing a serious challenge in testing COVID-19 due to a shortage of reagents. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

16 hours ago

Kenya

KRA lifts Agency Notice against Nairobi County over Sh3.5bn bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- The Kenya Revenue Authority has agreed to lift an Agency Notice against Nairobi County, over a contentious Sh3.5 billion tax...

19 hours ago

World

Beijing pillories Pentagon report on Chinese military ambitions

Beijing, China, Sep 2 – China on Wednesday condemned a Pentagon report for claiming Beijing wants to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads within...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Matiangi unmasks warlords funding terror in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has unmasked key influential businessmen and leaders in northern Kenya, accused of supporting or...

20 hours ago