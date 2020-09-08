8 more succumb to COVID in Kenya as cases decline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Eight people succumbed to COVID-19 related complications in Kenya Wedneday, even as new infections declined.

The new deaths raised fatalities in the country to 607.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said 104 cases were detected from 2,285 samples since Tuesday. So far, Kenya has recorded 35,460 cases since March when the first infection was detected.

“Of the new cases three are foreigners. 71 are males while 33 are females,” he told a news conference.

Aman also announced the discharge of 74 patients who had recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries in the country so far to 21, 557.

“41 were on the home based care programme while 33 were discharged from various hospitals countrywide,” he said.

Since the beginning of August, new infections have significantly declined, although public health officials say it is due to lack of reagents for testing.

The Health Ministry has urged Kenyans to remain on high alert, and lower the guard, while warning that COVID-19 dangers are still imminent.