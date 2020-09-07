7 more patients succumb to COVID-19 in Kenya as 164 test positive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Kenya recorded seven COVID-19 fatalities Saturday, even as 164 more infections were detected.

The country’s curve has been flattening since August, in what is attributed to the Ministry of Health’s lost testing capacity.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were detected from 3,872 samples, raising the country’s caseload to 37,871.

Kagwe said of the new cases, 140 were Kenyans while 24 were foreigners.

Overall, the new cases recorded daily have reduced in what the Ministry of Health blamed on lack of reagents.

As a result, government sources have hinted at a re-opening plan for the country’s battered economy which slowed in March when schools were ordered closed. Most businesses were also closed when President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered dusk to dawn curfew.

He is set to issue new COVID-19 containment measures next week.