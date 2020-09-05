Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/CFM-FILE

County News

5 police brutality victims seek Sh0.56mn in Amnesty-backed suit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Amnesty International and three other human rights nongovernmental organizations filed a petition on Wednesday seeking damages totaling Sh515,800 on behalf of five police brutality victims.

The victims urged the enforcement of the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in March was brutal, unreasonable and disproportionate.

The NGOs claim police shot at innocent Kenyans, rounded up, lobbed teargas at innocent members of the public and mercilessly beat them up.

The advocacy groups also accused police of breaking into private homes and business premises.

The victims in the petition filed by the NGOs include a 13-year-old who was murdered by police. The petitioners told the court the minor posed no threat to the police.

So far, only one police officer has been arraigned in court over the killing of Yassin Hussein Moyo, a 13-year-old boy, in Shauri Moyo.

Moyo was standing on his family’s balcony when he was shot in an incident police termed as an accident.

The petitioners argued they were aggrieved by the fact that police meted out violence without justification.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The petitioners implored the court to find there was no justification for the excessive force used by law enforcement officers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions including curfew orders does not and did not suspend constitutional rights protecting persons against unreasonable use of force by the law enforcement officers,” court papers read.

The victims told the court they had suffered immense mental and physical injury further stating that the hopes and dreams of living a fulfilling life have been dashed.

The family of the slain teenager sought Sh17,000 as burial fees while another petitioner identified as Joseph Simiyu asked the court to grant him Sh 120,000.

Judith Simiyu, Daniel Waithugi Nga’nga and Jacktone Ouma Ochilo sought Sh158,300, Sh140,800 and Sh80,000.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Chaos rock Migori Assembly as rival MCAs clash over Obado ouster

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 23 – A scuffle ensued in Migori County Assembly on Wednesday after rival ward representatives clashed over the planned tabling of...

2 hours ago

World

Japan may ease virus entry restrictions next month: reports

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 23 – Japan is considering easing strict coronavirus border restrictions from October to allow more foreign nationals to enter, local media...

2 hours ago

World

EU to unveil long-delayed asylum plan to share responsibility

Brussels, Belgium, Sep 23 – Five years after Europe’s migrant crisis, Brussels will propose on Wednesday that member states share the responsibility for asylum...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Family seeks support to repatriate engineering student who died abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – A family of a 20-year-old Kenyan engineering student at Russia’s St Petersburg Electrotechnical University “LETI” is appealing for support...

4 hours ago

Africa

US seeks breakthrough on Sudan before election

Washington, United States, Sep 23 – With weeks to go before US elections, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is racing to make a breakthrough...

4 hours ago

World

Britain to impose new virus curbs as WHO issues grim warning

London, United Kingdom, Sep 22 – The British government announced fresh steps on Tuesday to try to stop a coronavirus surge in England, as...

17 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 659 as 9 more patients succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 659 on Tuesday after nine more virus-related fatalities were reported over a...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

PPE-clad officials scaled down in reviewed COVID-19 burial protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Ministry of Health has reviewed COVID-19 burial protocols, to allow more participation by family members, unlike before when...

21 hours ago