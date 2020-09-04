4 more fatalities in Kenya raise COVID death toll to 646

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Friday reported four more COVID-19 related fatalities, raising the national death toll to 646.

At the same time, 98 more patients recovered from the disease, including 46 from the home-based care program. 52 others were discharged from various health facilities across the country, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 23,709.

The country’s COVID-19 tally stands at 36,724 after recording 148 new infections from a sample size of 2,438 people tested since Thursday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all were Kenyans except three foreigners.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Mombasa (40) Nairobi (32) Laikipia (15), Kiambu (11) Nakuru (7) Embu (7) Uasin Gishu (6) Kajiado (6) Taita Taveta (5) Kisumu (5) Kitui (4) Trans Nzoia (3) Baringo (1) Elgeyo Marakwet (1) Kwale (1) Machakos (1) Kericho (1) Makueni (1) and Murang’a (1).

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of COVID-19 tests done in the country stands at 511,614.