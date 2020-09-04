Connect with us

The four suspects were arrested in Nairobi on September 26, 2020 over a Sh29 million fake gold deal.

4 DCI imposters arrested in Nairobi over Sh29mn fake gold deal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 26- Four suspects accused of conning a foreigner Sh29 million while posing as Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested by detectives drawn from the DCI Special Service Unit in Kasarani area in Nairobi, following extensive investigations on the criminals who had also invoked the name of a senior DCI detective whose name was not immediately revealed.

They are said to have approached the unsuspecting businessman, and claimed they would sell him the gold exhibit.

And after providing him with a sample, the businessman is said to have fallen into their trap and started wiring in more money having been assured that authorities high up were part of the deal.

According to the DCI, the suspects received the cash between April 2019 and late February this year.

“These suspects are Eric Otieno, Antony Achieng, George Kinuthia Mbugua and Arthur Caleb Otieno. The four are behind bars awaiting further processing for arraignment on Monday,” the DCI said.

Investigators said they had established that the suspects were using the name of a senior DCI officer in their con-game.

They are set to be charged with various offences.

