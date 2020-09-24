24-hour coronavirus infections decline to 83

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The country’s 24-hour COVID-19 infections declined to 83 on Sunday, marking a significant reduction daily infections in recent weeks.
The eighty-three cases reported from 3,093 samples increased to 35,103 the total number of cases registered since March.
The Ministry of Health said of the new cases,seventy-seven were Kenyans while six were foreigners.
The cases were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (27), Busia (15), Kisumu (12), Nakuru (7), Machakos (7), Kiambu (5), Laikipia (3), Kisii (3), Kirinyanga (1), Mombasa (1), Nyandarua (1) and Uasin Gishu (1).
The ministry also reported the recovery of seventy-two patients, including thirty-nine under the home-based care program and thirty-three from various hospitals, raising total registered recoveries in the country to 21,230.
The country’s death toll rose to 597 after three more patients succumbed to the disease.