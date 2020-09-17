Connect with us

Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi addressing a press conference on COVID-19 on April 21, 2020/MOH

183 new COVID-19 Cases recorded in Kenya as 5 more dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17- Kenya on Thursday recorded 183 cases of COVID-19, in a sustained decline of the cases in what is largely attributed to the government’s low testing capacity.

With the new cases, the national tally increased to 36,576 since the first case was reported in March.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said out of the new cases 14 are foreigners,. The oldest victim is aged 80-year-old.

“We have Nairobi County leading with 54 cases, Kisumu County follows on with 26,” CAS Mwangangi said.

As the world marks the Patient Safety day, with the theme of ‘health worker safety a priority of patients’ she said the country has so far lost 16 health workers out of 945 who have been infected with the virus.

“We shall remain forever indebted,” she said while urging Kenyans to observe a minute of silence in their honour.

Since Wednesday, she said, the disease had claimed five lives, raising the death toll to 642.

Recoveries from the disease increased to 23, 611, after 82 patients were declared free of the disease, including 33 on home-based care.

