Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nurses assigned to the Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) at the Kenyatta University Hospital dance during a Zumba class in the hospital compound in Nairobi

Capital Health

16 Kenyan healthcare workers have died of COVID-19, govt says

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Sixteen healthcare workers have so far succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya, with 945 others infected.

The figures were released Thursday, by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi who also announced that 945 others had contracted the virus across 35 counties. 

Kenya has so far reported 23,611 recoveries from the 36,576 COVID-19 cases registered in the country since March. 

“As we commemorate the World Patients Safety Day, I would like to inform you that a total of 945 health workers have so far been infected with the virus while 16 have succumbed,” she said.

She assured of adequate measures by the government to protect healthcare workers, following concerns of inadequate Personal Protective Equipment.

Mwangangi also assured the Ministry of Health’s commitment in ensuring that policies, laws and other measures necessary to protect, promote, improve and maintain the health and well being of patients will be operationalized.

“A safe health worker therefore, means a safe patient,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

DP Ruto asks Governors to reconsider decision to shut down counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17-Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Council of Governors to reconsider its decision to shut down counties, saying there were...

32 seconds ago

Capital Health

183 new COVID-19 Cases recorded in Kenya as 5 more dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17- Kenya on Thursday recorded 183 cases of COVID-19, in a sustained decline of the cases in what is largely attributed...

20 mins ago

business

Ethiopian Coffee House Tomoca opens Flagship Store at Two Rivers Mall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17- Ethiopian Coffee roasting company, Tomoca Coffee Kenya Limited has entered the Kenyan market after launching its first shop at the...

23 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta launches Sh1.9bn locally assembled school desks project

President Kenyatta launches Shs 1.9bn locally assembled school desks project NAIROBI, 17th September 2020 (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday launched the Shs 1.9 billion school...

60 mins ago

Kenya

We have a deal, Sakaja and Murkomen say of counties revenue standoff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17- A twelve-member Senate Committee set up to unlock the counties’ revenue-sharing formula standoff has reached consensus. Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula...

2 hours ago

World

S.Sudan’s Kiir sacks finance minister amid deepening economic woes

Juba, South Sudan, Sep 17 – South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, has fired the finance minister, the head of the tax authority as well...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Police in Nairobi directed to acquire new NPS uniform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 – All General Duty Officers in Nairobi County have been directed to collect their new Persian blue uniform, as the...

5 hours ago

County News

Green Movement Party threatens to sue CoG over Counties shut down

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17- The Green Movement Party has threatened to take legal action against the Council of Governors for its decision to shut...

5 hours ago