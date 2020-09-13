13 succumb to COVID in Kenya as 218 new cases recorded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25- The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities in the country to 682 even as the virus curve sustained a decline.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced 218 new coronavirus cases, raising the total caseload to 37,707.

Kenya has consistently recorded a decline in COVID-19 cases since last month, eventhough reports indicate that it is due to low testing capacity blamed on lack of reagents.

As a result, government sources have hinted at a re-opening plan for the country’s battered economy which slowed in March when schools were ordered closed. Most businesses were also closed, when President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a dusk to dawn curfew.

He is set to issue new COVID-19 containment measures next week.

The Ministry of Education has already started plans for schools re-opening, with teachers already ordered to report next week to start preparing for opening as early as mid October.

Government sources say national examinations for primary and secondary schools are likely to be done early next year.

There is no word yet on when bars will be re-opened.