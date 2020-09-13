Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

13 succumb to COVID in Kenya as 218 new cases recorded

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25- The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities in the country to 682 even as the virus curve sustained a decline.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced 218 new coronavirus cases, raising the total caseload to 37,707.

Kenya has consistently recorded a decline in COVID-19 cases since last month, eventhough reports indicate that it is due to low testing capacity blamed on lack of reagents.

As a result, government sources have hinted at a re-opening plan for the country’s battered economy which slowed in March when schools were ordered closed. Most businesses were also closed, when President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a dusk to dawn curfew.

He is set to issue new COVID-19 containment measures next week.

The Ministry of Education has already started plans for schools re-opening, with teachers already ordered to report next week to start preparing for opening as early as mid October.

Government sources say national examinations for primary and secondary schools are likely to be done early next year.

There is no word yet on when bars will be re-opened.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Ignore conspiracy theories on Huduma Namba, Govt says of Susan Kihika claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 25 – The government has assured that data collected under the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) is being managed internally,...

3 mins ago

Africa

Mali’s new interim leader stands by handover, international accords

Bamako, Mali, Sep 25 – Mali’s interim president, Bah Ndaw, was sworn into office on Friday after last month’s putsch, vowing to hand over...

59 mins ago

World

Israel restricts outgoing flights to bolster virus lockdown

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sep 25 – The Israeli government slapped restrictions on outgoing flights on Friday as part of a slew of measures to...

1 hour ago

County News

CoG to seek court’s counsel on Parliament dissolution: Oparanya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The Council of Governors(CoG) on Friday announced plans to move to court in a bid to seek a legal...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Green Party urges President Kenyatta to uphold CJ Maraga’s Parliament dissolution advice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The United Green Movement (UGM) Party has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to heed Chief Justice David Maraga’s advice to...

2 hours ago

Headlines

NGOs want transparency in Sh1.9bn school desks project

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25- A consortium of Civil Society Organizations has called on the Ministry of Education to publish detailed procurement information on locally...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Safety concerns raised over abandoned gold mine in Nandi County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Concerns have been raised by locals in Nandi County following the impending danger of an abandoned goldmine. However, Karebe...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Magoha challenges universities to hire qualified Professors

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 25 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has challenged institutions of Higher Learning to always recruit skilled and experienced Professors to...

6 hours ago