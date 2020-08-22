Connect with us

Kalonzo was angered by Muthama’s insistence that he lacked the ability to independently mount a formidable presidential campaign, hence the need to team up with DP Ruto/FILE

You’ll not trade me like cattle!’ Kalonzo tells longtime backer Muthama

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 22 – The acrimonious fallout between former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and a longtime political confidant took a definitive turn on Friday after the Wiper Party Leader publicly castigated former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama’s push for a joint 2022 ticket with Deputy President William Ruto.

Muthama, who parted ways with Kalonzo and publicly announced his exit from the Wiper Party met the former Vice President in public for the first time since his resignation from the party at Ngamba village in Wamunyu where they attended the burial of the son to late veteran politician Mulu Mutisya.

The former senator who addressed the mourners before inviting Kalonzo to the podium, declared he had officially joined Deputy President William Ruto political camp and urged the Kamba community to rally behind the DP in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“We cannot continue working with people who have betrayed us in the past!” he remarked.

But in a swift rejoinder, Kalonzo told off Muthama, accusing him of having misled him twice and consequently leading the Kamba community to the wrong direction.

“I will not allow you to mislead me a third time because you have failed me twice. I will be my own negotiator in national politics. So, take a message to DP Ruto that we’ll face off in the ballot,” he said.

Kalonzo was angered by Muthama’s insistence that he lacked the ability to independently mount a formidable presidential campaign, hence the need to team up with DP Ruto.

“I will be the negotiator on my own behalf. Ninakola kuthoowa ta ngombe sokoni [I refuse to be traded like cattle]. It is as simple as that,” he charged.

The former VP accused Muthama of instigating his fallout with President Kenyatta in the run-up to the 2013 general election by urging him to team up with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I am not ready to be Ruto’s running mate. Go tell him that I will be on the ballot come 2022,” said Kalonzo.

“I want to ask Muthama, with your two senses, you think Kalonzo with his experience and respect all over the world can be Ruto’s deputy?” he posed.

The Wiper Leader said he will go in politics alone even if it means losing the election.

In this article:
