Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala on Saturday said the twin migration has great potential of reviving the sector being a go to destinations for both safari and beach lovers/CFM

County News

Wildebeest, whale migration pitched as Kenya’s magical tourism experience

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife is pitching for the world renowned wildebeest migration in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve and whale migration in the coastal region occurring simultaneously annually to stimulate the tourism sector following the lifting of travel restrictions.

At a time when the coronavirus  has hampered the tourism sector, globally, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala on Saturday said the twin migration has great potential of reviving the sector being a go to destinations for both safari and beach lovers.

Balala who spoke during the Humpback Whale Migration watching expedition in Watamu, Lamu, remained confident that the twin migration will attract tourists and position the country as the home of iconic and natural experience with diverse products offering.

“Both migrations peak between July and September, which means that Kenya can host a ‘Twin Migration’, experience, a unique wildlife phenomenon, incorporating both the bush and the beach product,” he said.

The wildebeest migration is considered a great wonder of the world usually marked with the migration of millions of wildebeest across the greater Masai Mara-Serengeti ecosystem.

On the other hand, humpback whales migrate annually from Antarctica to warmer climates majorly congregating  in the Kenyan waters between July and August to mate, breed, and nurse their calves,

The whales make their journey back to Antarctica around September. In East Africa, the whales travel up to 4,000 kilometers to reach their chosen area to take care of their newborns.

“I urge all visitors both domestic and international, that next time you seek to have an exciting experience during this period, make a point to witness these two great spectacles. Starting with a game drive in the Maasai Mara to watch the wildebeest move across the river Mara then winding with Whale viewing expedition in the Kenyan coast of Watamu, in Kilifi” CS Balala pitched.

As part of its strategy to maximise the country’s tourist potential, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO Betty Radier said the twin migration will be marketed jointly.

“The Wildebeest Migration and Whale migration are the two top destination experiences that our visitors need to explore more together. We are going to market them together in such a way that people can go and visit the Wildebeest migration in safari then culminate that with the whale migration at the Kenyan coast,” she said.

