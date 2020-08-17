We must not sit and watch atrocities in Cameroon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Events in Southern Cameroon (Ambazonians) deserve an immediate, urgent and serious intervention by the African Union Peace and Security Commission as well as the United Nations Security Council.

The Cameroonian French Troops are killing innocent civilians mercilessly. They apear to have intensified the killing methods. And one wonders what their Commander in Chief President Paul Biya is doing about. He must be brought to account for the killings according to international law.

The world can not sit and watch the killings without intervention. For more than 4 years now, I have begged the world to intervene and create peace in Cameroon and give the English-Speaking country of Ambazonia their status that they got under Resolution 1608 of UN General Assembly.

Kenya, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, must now take up the matter and ask for a cease-fire that restrain the forces from slaughtering innocent civilians because this has led to the displacement of hundreds or probably thousands, with women and children worst affected.

The USA must come in now and fulfill the promise of NO-FLY ZONE in that part of South Western Cameroon where the Yaoundé troops are killing, maiming, defiling, and raping young girls in front of their parents. Time is running out and Paul Biya must be brought to account.

After 42 years in power, Paul Biya and his family have looted and destroyed democracy in that country. They have looted money and everything stashing it in France. France is the beneficiary that is why it has blocked every effort to bring President Paul Biya to book.

Our humble request to President Uhuru Kenyatta and other like-minded leaders who love peace in Africa is to take up the matter as matter life and death to rescue the women and children trapped in the war zone of Cameroon.

AUC Chairperson is compromised by the foreign non-African states that have captured the AU and put blinders on it not see the suffering in the Ambazonia. The tears roll down when you see the killings that are videoed by the killers themselves in Cameroon army uniform. This is sad.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

God bless Africa.