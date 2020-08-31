Waititu’s Sh588mn graft case deferred as court told he’s indisposed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The trial of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in a Sh588 million graft case which commended in July 2019 failed to start on Monday after a Nairobi court was told the politician is indisposed.

Magistrate Thomas Nzioki who handling the trial of the governor, his wife and eight others put off the matter until October 26.

Lawyer John Swaka for Waititu requested for an adjournment to enable Waititu seek medical attention and recuperate.

Magistrate Nzioki allowed the application upon perusal of medical documents adduced to support claims of his sickness.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions represented by lead prosecutors Nicholas Mutuku and Victor Mule did not object the application to adjourn.

The prosecution had lined up witnesses to testify during the trial.

Waititu was charged on July 29, 2019 with fraud, conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, money laundering and abuse of office.

Saika Two Estate Developers Limited, a firm owned by Waititu and his wife Susan, was said to have received more than Sh25 million from Testimony Enterprises Limited Contractor — a firm contracted by the county government to develop roads through an irregular tendering process.

The Kiambu County Assembly later impeached Waititu, a verdict that was upheld by the Senate in January 2020 despite allegations of flawed county assembly proceedings.

Senate voted 29-11 in support of the charge on Gross Violation of the Constitution; County Government Act and the Public Finance Management Act and Public Procurement and Disposal Act

Twenty-eight senators supported the charge on crimes under national law charge against 11 who opposed.