UK offers Sh717mn to support vulnerable families through cash transfers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The United Kingdom on Friday announced additional funding totaling Sh717 million to support 50,000 vulnerable families living in informal settlements.

The selected families will receive cash transfers through mobile money platforms to help them navigate an economic meltdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries will be drawn from slums in Nairobi and Mombasa.

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, while speaking on the funding emphasized on the need for global cooperation to defeat the pandemic.

She assured of UK’s support to Kenya during and after the pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic is global. We are all in this together. Across the world, there is a significant impact on people’s jobs and livelihoods,” Marriot said. .

“This support will also stimulate the wider local economy as most of the basic items are supplied by small business owners living within their communities”.

The mobile cash transfer is part of UK’s wider support to Kenya in addressing impacts of COVID-19 in Kenya.

It will be delivered through UK aid funded Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP) which has helped deliver timely and predictable cash transfers to up to 600,000 people vulnerable households in four northern Kenya counties since 2007.

HSNP has over the years helped families cope with shocks such as drought and floods and will now temporarily support the urban poor cope with COVID-19.

Marriot further pointed out that UK will continue to work in close partnership with the Kenyan government to tackle the spread of coronavirus, through strengthening the health system and support businesses to protect Kenyan jobs.

In addition to funding through its global fund, the UK is also adapting its aid programmes to address the impacts of COVID-19.

Since 2015, UK has supported 570,000 poorest Kenyan families through cash transfers.