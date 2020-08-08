Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai and the magical Kenya ambassador, marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge in Masaai Mara on August 8, 2020.

business

Uhuru says tourism on recovery path in video link with Balala and Kipchoge in mara

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the tourism sector which was worst hit by COVID-19 economic effects is now on a recovery path.

Speaking during a video link with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai and the magical Kenya ambassador, marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge in Masaai Mara on Saturday, the Head of State exuded confidence of better times ahead.

“All those who have always longed for an opportunity to travel this is your opportunity,” he said.

While revealing that his decision not to subject the country to a second lock-down was aimed at revitalizing the country’s economy particularly the tourism sector, President Kenyatta encouraged Kenyans not to shy away from traveling around the country.

“I take this opportunity to encourage every single Kenyan to take advantage and travel and to recognize that despite COVID-19 as I keep emphasizing, you are as safe as you want yourself to be. If you keep yourself safe you keep everybody else safe,” he said.

He emphasized that with the Kenya airspace now open, the situation is even likely to get better as days progress and assured all the international tourists visiting the country that their safety is guaranteed.

“And now that we have opened up our skies and flights are coming, we welcome all those who choose to come and all those who choose to obey the protocols that we have put in place to come and partake with us and enjoy the beauty of this wonderful land,” he said.

Balala said the Tourism Ministry has set up necessary measures to ensure that Kenyans’ safety and that of international tourists is secured during this period.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I want to thank Kenyans for accepting to open the economy by themselves and not waiting for other tourists to come and open our economy,” he said.

Narok Governor Tunai, who hosted the Ministry of Tourism delegation and other Kenyans in witnessing the wild beast migration in the iconic Maasai Mara, said that his administration had factored in all the measures to ensure that tourism in the region goes on smoothly.

“My administration has ensured that before any hotel or facility is re-opened, all the staff are tested to be COVID-free and my government is facilitating the testing,” he said.

Kipchoge, who was named as Kenya’s destination ambassador by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), reminded Kenyans that “no human is limited” and encouraged Kenyans to promote the industry by traveling.

“COVID-19 cannot stop Kenyans from traveling, it cannot stop us from reviving our economy. We can beat this,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

699 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kenya as fatalities rise to 418

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Kenya recorded 699 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the caseload to 25,837 even as fatalities rose to 418. Health...

6 mins ago

Focus on China

China-US ties plunge further over Hong Kong sanctions

Hong Kong, China, Aug 8 – China on Saturday slammed the United States for imposing “barbarous” sanctions in response to Beijing’s crackdown in Hong...

22 mins ago

County News

Kenya Human Rights Commission roots for equitable share of Counties’ Revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has waded into the raging debate on counties’ revenue formula, saying it should...

1 hour ago

World

18 killed as Indian jet crashes at storm-hit airport

Kozhikode, India, Aug 7 – Fierce rain and winds lashed a plane carrying 190 people before it crash-landed and tore in two at an...

3 hours ago

World

Coronavirus deaths in Latin America hit global high

Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 7 – Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed Europe on Friday to become the region hardest-hit with coronavirus deaths, as India...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe buried under COVID-19 protocols

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 8 – Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe was buried Saturday, under COVID-19 protocols. Kajembe died on Friday at the Pandya Memorial...

4 hours ago

World

China sentences another Canadian to death on drug charges

Beijing, China, Aug 7 – China sentenced another Canadian to death on drugs charges Friday, the second in two days to be handed the...

7 hours ago

World

Outrage over Ivory Coast president’s third term bid

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Aug 7 – Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara’s decision to run for a third term in October’s presidential election triggered outrage...

7 hours ago