Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on August 31, 2020 when he opened a COVID-19 virtual conference organised by the Council of Governors on building resilience to deal with future pandemics/PSCU

Kenya

Uhuru directs KEMSA to publish COVID-19 tenders online

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Health to create a digital procurement system within the next 30 days amid increasing graft cases linked to COVID-19 at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Kenyatta, who spoke during a COVID-19 virtual conference organized by the Council of Governors, said the digital platform should include all details on procurement including the value of tenders, process of evaluation and the tender awardees.

The president’s directive follows last week’s order to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to finalise investigations on the alleged misuse of COVID-19 funds within a month.

KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari is on the spot over claims of manipulating the tender process, leading to the loss of hundreds of millions in what has now sucked in Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Principal Secretary Susan Mochache. Both have denied roles, and instead resorted to counter-accusations.

“I direct the Ministry of Health within the next 30 days must come up with a transparent open method and mechanism through which all tenders and procurement done by KEMSA are available online,” the President said.

The platform, he said, should also include what was the need for the tender and how bidders applied.

The President said the new platform will increase accountability and trust within government institutions and increase openness with the public.

“This level of transparency and use of technology will go along way towards ensuring we have the confidence of our people and those placed at government institutions are able to manage the resources of Kenyan taxpayers in an open and transparent manner,” he said.

Kenyatta also said the digital system will pave way for the implementation of similar processes by other government agencies.

“This is something which we must move to all government departments at the national and county level and in all arms of government, Kenyan people have a right to know how their funds are being utilized,” he said.

