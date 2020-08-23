Connect with us

Prof Magoha ordered the closure of schools in mid-March after the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in the country/CFM-FILE.

Corona Virus

TSC to pay teachers regardless of involvement in community learning

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Education now says that teachers’ involvement in community learning is voluntary as the ministry’s stakeholders prepare to launch the program countrywide. 

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Sunday affirmed that all tutors will retain their salaries dismissing reports that teachers who will not participate in the program will be denied their pay. 

“The teachers’ participation in the community Based Learning Programme is not tied to the payment of their monthly salaries.teachers who have yet to enroll for the programme will not be denied their monthly salaries,” he said.

Magoha said the Teachers Service Commission had already identified the teachers who will participate in the programme further encouraging more teachers to enroll. 

He said the ministry will liase with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to roll out the programme targeting primary and secondary school learners.

Teachers will handle approximately fifteen learners in estates or villages the live in with the duration of the lessons capped at four hours per day.

“Community-based learning will be face to face and will happen in open places or halls. All learning, it has to say, will have to follow the COVID-19 containment measures such as keeping a 1-meter social distance, avoiding physical contact, and sanitizing,” TSC noted in an advisory published on its website.

