Governor Mike Sonko at his private office in Upper Hill where he has been operating from after the court barred him from accessing office over graft charges/CFM-FILE

County News

Sonko to drop cases against NMS to give dialogue a chance

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – A day after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko committed to end hostilities with Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General, Major General Mohamed Badi, the county chief has pledged to drop a suit filed against the Badi-led agency.

Speaking while inspecting ongoing development projects being implemented by both his administration and the NMS in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Reuben area on Thursday, Sonko said he had directly engaged Badi to iron out outstanding issue.

The Governor apologized to Badi on Wednesday ending months of a tense relationship characterized by name-calling.

The two resolved to forge a united front when they addressed reporters shortly after they jointly attended an event presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

