Senator Langat freed after recording statement over illegal oath

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at was freed late Monday, after recording a statement over an illegal oath he is accused of administering.

Police accused the legislator of administering the oath to youths from his area to engage in a community war.

“That is the reason why he was pursued at night and driven all the way from Nairobi,” his lawyer Nelson Havi said.

Lang’at was arrested and in Nairobi and driven to Bomet where he was questioned over the allegations but his fellow Senators led by Kipchumba Murkomen of Elgeyo Marakwet claimed the arrest was linked to his position in the elusive counties’ revenue formular in which they were scheduled to take a vote Monday.

The vote was however adjourned after Senators formed a 12-member team to build consensus.

Also arrested was Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and his Samburu counterpart Ltumbesi Lelegwe.

Their arrest sparked a major protest among Senators, who demanded to their unconditional release.

Murkomen, accused the state of intimidating Senators opposed to a government position.

“We are willing to suffer because of this nation, we are just patriots,” he said.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said, “As former President Moi allowed Sen. Orengo to tell him on his face that he was misleading the country, we must tell President Uhuru [Kenyatta], that we will not allow this. This sort of thing cannot happen in Kenya.”

House Minority Leader James Orengo said “There is a great violation against the Senate which has not been dealt with, we went for an adjournment for a purpose and as things stand, we have not achieved the purpose of that adjournment. When Parliament summons it does not matter whether you are on leave or honey moon.”