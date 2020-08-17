Senate adjourns following arrest of malala, Lelegwe and lang’at

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The Senate special sitting that was convened to debate the controversial third basis formula for revenue sharing allocation to counties was adjourned Monday, following protests over the arrest of three Senators.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen led the protests over the arrest of Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Kakamega’s Cleophas Malala

He said the three were arrested as part of state intimidation over their stand in the controversy sorrounding the counties’ revenue formula.

“All of you have raised very serious concerns about our colleagues who are not here and I want to agree that I am a servant of this House and when one is mistreated we must stand together as a team,” Speaker Ken Lusaka ruled amid applause from Senators.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargey kicked off the storm after he requested for an adjournment of the session, with Senators expressing their concerns about their safety when opposing the government’s agenda.

Whereas the motion to have the House adjourned was unanimous, the House Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio however, reminded the House not to lose focus noting that the debate on the third basis revenue formula sharing to counties had to be dispensed with.

“We have a very important duty to do, of passing the formula and we need to have this sorted out. We need to agree and come back with the main business,” he said.

Minority Leader James Orengo regretted that their colleagues had to be subjected to intimidation regardless of their position on the revenue formula and urged the House to stand united against such machinations.