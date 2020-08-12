Connect with us

DP Ruto at his Karen official residence when he addressed Maasai leaders from Kajiado on August 11, 2020.

Kenya

Ruto dares ‘deep state’ on his 2022 bid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has now dared the ‘deep state’ which comprise highly influential government operatives he accuses of scheming to ensure he does not succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose terms ends in 2022.

He likened the said scheme to threats they received with President Kenyatta in 2013, during the famous “choices have consequences”, when both were facing crimes against humanity charges in the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

At the time, the duo were discouraged from vying for the top seat, but went on to clinch the presidency.

“I just want to tell them, we are waiting for you. This system, this deep state we are being told about,” Ruto said at his Karen office during a meeting with leaders from Kajiado County.

Appearing confident of a win, he said, “they will come with the system but we will come with the people and God.”

Ruto appears to have fallen out with his boss President Kenyatta and now cuts an image of an isolated man in government.

This started soon after the president shook hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga whose party now enjoys a close working relationship with the government.

But Ruto has soldiered on, often hosting political and church leaders at his Karen and Sugoi home where 2022 politics and development are key agendas.

Lately, he has been seen hosting youth groups at his Karen home for donations to empower them.

While telling off the ‘system’ on Tuesday, Ruto did not mention anyone’s name.

He also said that “If I was a coward, I would not have supported President Kenyatta in 2013 because some people told me not to work with him.”

He asked Kenyans to stay firm against intimidation and threats from the so-called “Deep State and the System”. He said Kenyans should not be subjected to such treatment.

Ruto urged leaders and Kenyans to stay firm and believe in God to “defeat such machinations.”

The leaders who paid him a visit in Karen were led by Kajiado South MP Katoo Ole Metito and Senator Mary Seneta.

He urged Senators to develop a revenue-sharing formula that will ensure a “win-win“ situation to all counties.

