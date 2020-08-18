Connect with us

DP Ruto at his Karen official residence when he addressed Maasai leaders from Kajiado on August 11, 2020.

Kenya

Ruto and Raila united in faulting police over arrest of Senators

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have faulted the police over the arrest of Senators Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and Christopher Langat (Bomet).

The three Senators were arrested Monday morning, just as they prepared to head to the Senate to take part in the crucial revenue formular vote, which was eventually adjourned and a committee formed to build consensus.

The arrest of the three senators dominated debate in the house, with legislators questioning the motive behind the move which many linked to the tough stand taken by the affected Senators. They were all freed on Tuesday.

The Samburu Senator was questioned by police over alleged incitement while his Bomet counterpart was required to record a statement on claims that he administered an illegal oath on youth to engage in inter-community war. Malala of Kakamega was accused of violating the social distancing rule for COVID-19 when he distributed sanitisers to locals at the weekend.

“The abuse of police and criminal justice to bully citizens, threaten and intimidate leaders and now blackmail senate is wrong,” Ruto said, and lauded the Senate for forming a 12-member committee team mandated to build consensus and find a common ground on the longstanding impasse on the revenue formula.

He challenged the team to come up with a unanimous solution that would favor all counties as they kick start consultations to attain a win-win solution.

Odinga also condemned Monday’s action by the police and urged the state to abandon actions that will erode the gains made on the path to democratization.

“As we continue to push for a just, equal, democratic and prosperous Kenya, we require huge amounts of tolerance and restraint from all arms of government particularly the Executive which has at it’s disposal disproportionate capacity for force,” he said.

Intterior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki were summoned to appear before the Senate Security Commmittee to explain the arrests.

