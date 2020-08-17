Revenue circus continues as Kindiki’s Senate adjournment motion defeated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – An attempt by the Senate to adjourn sittings for a record ninth time on the controversial revenue formula over the arrests of three Senators flopped.

In the vote, a tie was recorded after 29 Senators voted to have the session adjourned while another 29 voted against it.

Speaker Ken Lusaka said none abstained.

“This takes us to Article 122 (2A) which states on a question proposed for decision in either house, the Speaker has no vote and in the case of a tie the question is lost and therefore we proceed to the next order,” Lusaka ruled. The adjournment motion was tabled by Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

The verdict, however, sparked protests with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Siaya counterpart James Orengo briefly engaging in name-calling.

Emotions flared during the entire debate as to the arrest of three Senators Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) overshadowed the main agenda of the special sitting that was convened by Lusaka.

Kindiki’s failed motion had sought an adjournment due their arrest, with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja saying the National Police Service should be compelled to produce them before the revenue debate resumes.

A brief adjournment to establish grounds under which the three Senators were arrested on Monday hit a sang and instead ignited more fury from the Senators who protested failure by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to honour summons to explain the arrests.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaker Lusaka while ruling in favor of the adjournment motion directed the Haji-led committee to summon the two afresh alongside Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and DCI boss George Kinoti to shed more light on the dramatic arrests.

An emotional Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen recounted to the House how a senior official had informed him of plans to arrest or abduct some of the legislators opposed to a revenue fomular favoured by the government.

“We are willing to suffer because of this nation, we are just patriots,” he said.

House Minority Leader James Orengo said “There is a great violation against the Senate which has not been dealt with, we went for an adjournment for a purpose and as things stand we have not achieved the purpose of that adjournment. When Parliament summons it does not matter whether you are on leave.”

There was no immediate word from police headquarters on reasons for the arrest of the three Senators, with reports indicating that they were accused of violating the social distancing regulations.

They were freed on Monday evening unconditionally.