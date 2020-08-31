Provision of reusable face masks to students will cost Sh1bn: Magoha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Education Cabinet Prof George Magoha says the ministry would require Sh1 billion to supply free washable face masks to schools nationwide.

Prof Magoha made the remarks during a virtual Council of Governors conference on COVID-19 where he reiterated his stand that the schools will only be reopened once the safety of the learners is guaranteed.

“Between 50 per cent and 60 per cent may not be able to buy the masks. and I would like us to approach this together because If one expects the national government to buy the masks we shall require a billion shillings,” he said.

Prof Magoha said the decision to re-open schools in January is not cast in stone, emphasizing that a final decision will be made depending on the COVID-19 numbers.

He said that the government would be forced to buy reusable face masks for children at a cost of Sh35 per pair which they can use for six months.

The government is under pressure to ensure the country has adequate capacity to implement the Competency Based Curriculum, and hiccups in teacher training could have adverse effects on the CBC programme that is still in its roll out stages.

The health ministry suggested that the country’s COVID-19 graph could be flattening, further heightening expectations that the government could shift its hard-line position regarding resumption of learning.