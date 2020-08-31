Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha/FILE

Corona Virus

Provision of reusable face masks to students will cost Sh1bn: Magoha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Education Cabinet Prof George Magoha says the ministry would require Sh1 billion to supply free washable face masks to schools nationwide.

Prof Magoha made the remarks during a virtual Council of Governors conference on COVID-19 where he reiterated his stand that the schools will only be reopened once the safety of the learners is guaranteed.

“Between 50 per cent and 60 per cent may not be able to buy the masks. and I would like us to approach this together because If one expects the national government to buy the masks we shall require a billion shillings,” he said.

Prof Magoha said the decision to re-open schools in January is not cast in stone, emphasizing that a final decision will be made depending on the COVID-19 numbers.

He said that the government would be forced to buy reusable face masks for children at a cost of Sh35 per pair which they can use for six months.

The government is under pressure to ensure the country has adequate capacity to implement the Competency Based Curriculum, and hiccups in teacher training could have adverse effects on the CBC programme that is still in its roll out stages.

The health ministry suggested that the country’s COVID-19 graph could be flattening, further heightening expectations that the government could shift its hard-line position regarding resumption of learning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

India’s top court fines celebrated rights lawyer token one rupee

New Delhi, India, Aug 31 – India’s top court imposed a symbolic one rupee fine (one US cent) Monday on a celebrated public service...

18 mins ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 underscores the need for UHC roll out: DP Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31– Deputy President William Ruto on Monday said the COVID-19 pandemic has justified the need for Universal Health Coverage in the...

26 mins ago

World

Ex-India president and political fixer Mukherjee dies at 84

New Delhi, India, Aug 31 – Former India president Pranab Mukherjee, a veteran powerbroker once described in leaked US diplomatic cables as “the ultimate...

46 mins ago

Kenya

Uhuru directs KEMSA to publish COVID-19 tenders online

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Health to create a digital procurement system within the next 30...

47 mins ago

Corona Virus

MOH reports 144 COVID-19 cases after testing 4,260 samples

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 144 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 4,260 people tested within...

1 hour ago

World

Sudan government and rebel groups agree peace deal

Juba, South Sudan, Aug 31 – Sudanese leaders and rebel commanders agreed Monday on a “historic” peace deal, a crucial step towards ending 17...

1 hour ago

World

Lebanon designates new PM as Macron visits

Beirut, Lebanon, Aug 31 – Lebanon’s under-fire leaders Monday designated a new prime minister, the diplomat Mustapha Adib, to tackle the country’s deep political...

2 hours ago

World

US-Israeli delegation lands in Abu Dhabi on historic flight

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug 31 – A US-Israeli delegation led by White House advisor Jared Kushner arrived Monday in Abu Dhabi, on...

3 hours ago