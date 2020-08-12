President Kenyatta urges Sonko, Badi to synergize efforts for city development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General, Major General Mohammed Badi to work in harmony for the betterment of service delivery in the city.

President Kenyatta was speaking at the Kenyatta International Conference Center on Wednesday when he issued title deeds to a section of residents from informal settlements, an event that was attended by both Sonko and Badi.

The Head of State warned that continuous politicking will jeopardize service delivery in the city.

“Our duty as leaders is to deliver services to our citizens so that they live decent lives, let’s put politics aside and do what we have been elected to do,” he said.

President Kenyatta particularly chastised Governor Sonko in particular, who has incessantly condemned the NMS.

“General Badi is not a politician. I assigned him to head NMS and once he accomplishes his task at the County he will go back to the military and continue protecting our citizens,” said the President.

Sonko has on several occasions since the constitution of the NMS in March faulted the agency whose officials he numerously accused of working with unnamed national government officials to usurp functions domiciled under his office.

He had also threatened to pull out of the Deed of Transfer agreement that was entered between the two levels of government, citing numerous illegalities.

Sonko recently announced that his official car and residence had been seized by NMS, intensifying the fight between his administration and the Badi-led agency.

Sonko surrendered health, transport, public works and planning dockets to the national government under a Deed of Transfer signed on March 18.

The Governor later claimed he was not in the right state of mind while signing the deal in the presence of President Kenyatta at State House Nairobi.