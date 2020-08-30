President Kenyatta tours Kisumu port in an unannounced visit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta made a low key visit to the lakeside city of Kisumu on Sunday taking only 40 minutes touring the newly refurbished Kisumu Port on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Three military aircrafts landed at the port before President Kenyatta disembarked from one of them.

From a vintage point where journalists were confined to, President Kenyatta could be seen walking around the port, entering MV Uhuru before coming out.

Surrounded by his security detail and aides, he could be seen chatting with Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magi Mutindika who was walking by his side as they strolled around the port.

President Kenyatta later bordered the aircraft that flew him to the port and took off.

At least five vehicles which had been deployed at the port left after the Head of State took off.

Reports indicated he was headed to the Kisumu International Airport from where he would be flown to Mombasa.

There were no county officials present during the short visit. Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o was reported to be in Nairobi.

On Friday Internal Security Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho announced that the port was ready for official opening by President Kenyatta.

He said the opening had been delayed due to the COVD-19 pandemic but was optimistic that soon, regional Heads of States would accompany President Kenyatta for the official launch.

“This project was meant to be opened a long time ago, but we have to blame COVID-19,” said Kibicho.

Kibicho spoke to the media in Kisumu when he paid a courtesy call on the Nyanza Regional Commissioner while in the company of Defense Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Peter Odoyo.

The PS emphasized that the government is keen to revive lake transport that thrived in the late 80s.