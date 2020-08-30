President Kenyatta to host virtual pandemic response summit on Monday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 –President Uhuru Kenyatta is Monday scheduled to officiate a COVID-19 virtual conference that will bring together stakeholders to reflect on the country response to the pandemic and explore ways to build a sustainable future as the government executes a recovery plan.

The day-long virtual conference will see the Council of Governors (CoG) highlight some of the achievements the devolved units have made thus far in the fight against coronavirus whose rate of infection in the country now averages eight per cent.

The conference will also give the Council’s Chairperson Governor Wycliffe Oparanya the platform to enumerate some of the challenges his colleagues are faced with in minimizing the spread of the virus in the counties.

Kenya has been recording less than 300 cases daily in the past few weeks, significantly lower than earlier days when cases averaged 1000 daily.

By August 29, Kenya had recorded 33, 794 COVID-19 cases, 572 deaths and 19,590 recoveries.

Other notable speakers who are set to participate in the conference, include Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), George Magoha (Education), Kenya’s Ambassador to Japan Horie Ryoichi and WHO Country Representative Rudi Eggers.

Others are: National Police Service Spokesperson Charkes Owino, Executive Director Amnesty International Kenya Irungu Houghton, AMREF Health Africa Chief Executive Officer Githinji Gitahi, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Walid Badawi among others.

When he addressed the nation on Wednesday, August 26, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a 7-plan agenda, for adoption by the government in preparation for opening up the country, possibly later next month.

President Kenyatta said he was committed to have the country’s economy fully reopened, signalling the strongest indication yet that the COVID-19 situation in the country had become manageable.

He acknowledged that majority of Kenyans were adhering to the COVID-19 set public health protocols, in what is attributed to the low infections recorded in recent days.

“I am happy to note that majority of Kenyans have exercised a reasonable level of civic responsibility in observing COVID Protocols,” he said.

President Kenyatta said it is imperative that Kenyans maintain the guard.

“We note the good progress we have made so far in fighting this enemy, but, this positive news is no license for us to drop guard and backslide from our path of responsibility,” he said.