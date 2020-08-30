Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta will chair a day-long virtual conference which will see the Council of Governors (CoG) highlight some of the achievements the devolved units have made thus far in the fight against coronavirus/FILE/PSCU

Corona Virus

President Kenyatta to host virtual pandemic response summit on Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 –President Uhuru Kenyatta is Monday scheduled to officiate a COVID-19 virtual conference that will bring together stakeholders to reflect on the country response to the pandemic and explore ways to build a sustainable future as the government executes a recovery plan.

The day-long virtual conference will see the Council of Governors (CoG) highlight some of the achievements the devolved units have made thus far in the fight against coronavirus whose rate of infection in the country now averages eight per cent.

The conference will also give the Council’s Chairperson Governor Wycliffe Oparanya the platform to enumerate some of the challenges his colleagues are faced with in minimizing the spread of the virus in the counties. 

Kenya has been recording less than 300 cases daily in the past few weeks, significantly lower than earlier days when cases averaged 1000 daily.

By August 29, Kenya had recorded 33, 794 COVID-19 cases, 572 deaths and 19,590 recoveries.

Other notable speakers who are set to participate in the conference, include Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), George Magoha (Education), Kenya’s Ambassador to Japan Horie Ryoichi and WHO Country Representative Rudi Eggers. 

Others are: National Police Service Spokesperson Charkes Owino, Executive Director Amnesty International Kenya Irungu Houghton, AMREF Health Africa Chief Executive Officer Githinji Gitahi, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Walid Badawi among others.

When he addressed the nation on Wednesday, August 26, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a 7-plan agenda, for adoption by the government in preparation for opening up the country, possibly later next month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Kenyatta said he was committed to have the country’s economy fully reopened, signalling the strongest indication yet that the COVID-19 situation in the country had become manageable.

He acknowledged that majority of Kenyans were adhering to the COVID-19 set public health protocols, in what is attributed to the low infections recorded in recent days.

“I am happy to note that majority of Kenyans have exercised a reasonable level of civic responsibility in observing COVID Protocols,” he said.

President Kenyatta said it is imperative that Kenyans maintain the guard.

“We note the good progress we have made so far in fighting this enemy, but, this positive news is no license for us to drop guard and backslide from our path of responsibility,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Venice Film Festival seeks to dodge coronavirus and controversy

Rome, Italy, Aug 30 – What if you threw a film festival and nobody came? That, in essence, is the challenge facing organisers of...

42 mins ago

Kenya

Ruto foot soldiers vow unrelenting war to dislodge detractors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – A section of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto Saturday said they are ready to defend him amid increased...

1 hour ago

World

US prosecutors seek tough sentences for George Floyd cops

Minneapolis, United States, Aug 30 – Prosecutors are seeking stiffer-than-usual sentences for four former US police officers charged over the killing of George Floyd,...

5 hours ago

World

Trump says not one complaint about Hurricane Laura response

Lake Charles, United States, Aug 30 – President Donald Trump on Saturday visited Louisiana and Texas, pummeled this week by Hurricane Laura though the...

5 hours ago

World

Denied permits, Palestinians raze own homes in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Aug 30 – Palestinian Alaa Borqan preferred to tear down his own house in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem after a court ruled that...

5 hours ago

Special Report

New Yorkers celebrate Met’s reopening as a sign life is returning

New York, United States, Aug 30 – With visitors raising their arms in a sign of victory, clapping and lining up eagerly at ticket...

5 hours ago

BBI

Catholic bishops urge inclusive debate to secure a non-contested plebiscite

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has called for an all-inclusive referendum debate to achieve a non-contested referendum...

6 hours ago

Africa

Mali junta postpones transfer of powers meeting as cracks emerge

Bamako, Mali, Aug 30 – Mali’s military junta on Saturday postponed the first meeting on the transfer of power after rising tensions with the...

6 hours ago