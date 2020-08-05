Connect with us

In his message, President Kenyatta pledged support the Lebanese government and, "wished them God's comfort as they come to terms with the regrettable destruction of their iconic capital city," the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit tweeted

President Kenyatta mourns loss of lives in Beirut explosion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday sent a condolence message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, mourning the loss of over 100 lives in tragic twin explosions within the capital Beirut on Tuesday night.

In his message, President Kenyatta pledged support the Lebanese government and, “wished them God’s comfort as they come to terms with the regrettable destruction of their iconic capital city,” the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit tweeted.

The blasts appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse, the AFP reported.

Estimated to be equivalent to a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was felt as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles (240 kilometres) to the northwest.

Over 4,000 people were wounded.

