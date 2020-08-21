President Kenyatta denies meddling in revenue formula debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday denied meddling in third basis revenue formula standoff in the Senate saying equity and fairness should prevail.

President Kenyatta said his office does not make proposals on the revenue formula insisting that the crucial revenue sharing parameters are set out by the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

The Head of State reiterated that he is focused on developmental agenda and ensuring that every Kenyan gets their right.

“You will see what I am doing. Those who are talking will continue to talk. This money is not mine and this formula is not mine and I am saying let the sharing formula be fair to everyone. To those in Nairobi County and outside Nairobi,” Kenyatta said.

The Head of State called on leaders to shun from politicizing the revenue that has failed to passed for a record nine times at the senate and instead find a solution that will ensure service delivery is not stalled at the counties.

“I am asking my fellow leaders to join me in delivering services to the people who elected us. Let us not start politicking and campaigning when our focus should be on bringing development. Leadership is God given, so let us not allow it to divide us because God already knows about our leadership paths,” said Kenyatta.

He spoke at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where he issued 38,000 title deeds to land owners in Embakasi Ranch, Tassia and Korogocho.

The Senate special sitting that was convened to debate the controversial third basis formula for revenue sharing allocation to counties was adjourned Monday, following protests over the arrest of three Senators.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen led the protests over the arrest of Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Kakamega’s Cleophas Malala

He said the three were arrested as part of state intimidation over their stand in the controversy surrounding the counties’ revenue formula.

But on Wednesday, security chiefs told a Senate Committee that the arrest of three Senators on the day of a crucial revenue vote by legislators had nothing to do with the initiative.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and Director of Crimininal Investigations George Kinoti were summoned by the Senate Security Committee chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji to explain the arrests.

The media was barred from covering the proceedings.

After failing to resolve the elusive counties’ revenue-sharing formula for the ninth time, Senators on Monday formed a twelve-member team to build consensus.

The resolution was arrived at following a last-minute agreement on Monday night among the two rival factions which have maintained hardline positions on which formula is suitable for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Senators proposed to serve in the committee include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohammed Mahamud (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni).

Others are Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherararkey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), John Nderitu (Laikipia) and Ledama Ole Kina (Narok).

Senators Sakaja and Wetangula were proposed as the co-conveners of the team.

While acknowledging that the debate on the revenue formula had degenerated to be a divisive affair, Speaker Ken Lusaka urged the Senators to remain united so as to find a common ground.

Lusaka, who has been under intense scrutiny from Senators who have questioned his rulings on the matter, exuded confidence that a solution will be found.