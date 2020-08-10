Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta/PSCU/FILE

Kenya

President Kenyatta commissions construction of new hospitals in Nairobi’s informal settlements

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commissioned the construction of three new Level 3 hospitals in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

The President witnessed the ground breaking on Monday for the construction of 16-bed capacity hospitals at Muthua in Uthiru and Kianda in Kibra as well as a 24-bed facility at Maendeleo Village in Mukuru kwa Reuben.

The three hospitals are part of 20 such facilities earmarked for various parts of the city and are being developed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) at an average cost of Shs 70 million each.

Alongside the new health facilities, NMS is also fast tracking the sinking of community boreholes to provide free clean drinking water and upgrading of access roads to bitumen standard.

Speaking to thousands of residents who turned out to welcome him, the President said the projects are part of a grand plan to transform the outlook of the city especially its informal settlements.

He asked Kenyans to ignore disruptive and empty political rhetoric saying the Government’s focus is to improve the living standards of Nairobi residents.

The President urged Kenyans to continue protecting themselves from Coronavirus by following the established health protocols.

In the various constituencies, the Head of State was received by respective MPs including John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Imran Okoth (Kibra) and Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President was accompanied by NMS Director General Major Gen. Mohamed Abdalla Badi and Nairobi Regional Coordinator Kang’ethe Thuku among other senior Government officials.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Challenger demands Lukashenko ‘hand over power’ after election crackdown

Minsk, Belarus, Aug 7 – The main challenger in Belarus’s disputed election called on President Alexander Lukashenko to give up power on Monday after...

33 mins ago

World

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper, arrest owner

Hong Kong, China, Aug 10 – Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested Monday and led in handcuffs through his newspaper office...

34 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kagwe appeals to medical schools to support COVID-19 war in counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday urged institutions of higher learning to volunteer their services to county governments...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

534 COVID-19 patients discharged as 3 others succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- Kenya continued recording a high number of recoveries on Monday, with 534 new discharges. This has now raised the number...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 492 New COVID-19 Cases, raising caseload to 26,928

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The country has registered new 492 cases of COVID-19, increasing the caseload to 26,928. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya police looking for arsonists who torched Tsavo National Park

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Police have launched a manhunt for arsonists said to have torched Tsavo West National Park. Kenya Wildlife Service said...

3 hours ago

business

Kenya gets Sh16.2bn from World Bank to support urban slum dwellers

WASHINGTON, US Aug 10 – The World Bank Group Board of Directors has approved Sh16.2bn ($150 million) International Development Association credit to improve tenure security and access...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

US hits 5 million virus cases as Trump criticised over relief package

Washington, United States, Aug 9 – The United States on Sunday reached the extraordinary milestone of five million coronavirus cases as President Donald Trump...

7 hours ago