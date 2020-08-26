Omwenga’s murder suspects Chris Obure and Robert Ouko to remain in custody for 12 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26- Police were on Tuesday granted 12 days to hold businessman Chris Obure and Robert Ouko, so as to complete investigations into the killing of their friend Kevin Omwenga.

Ouko is accused of shooting Omwenga on Saturday, at his Kilimani apartment using Obure’s firearm.

Police have said they are investigating reports that the killing may have been a result of a gold deal gone sour.

Ouko is reported to have told police that the shooting occurred accidentally as he got the firearm from Omwenga who had requested for it to ‘show-off’ after inviting a girlfriend to the house.

The case will be mentioned on September 4.