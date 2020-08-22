Police arrest 18 revelers at a house party in Wote

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Police arrested eighteen revelers at a homestead in Makueni’ Wote town on Friday night for violating health ministry guidelines prohibiting socials gatherings in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The individuals were taken to Makueni Police Station and are currently being isolated before being taken to court.

Police officers said they relied on information from members of the public before raiding the home of a 37-year-old man who hosted the revelers.

“Police officers on patrol raided the said homestead in Malivani village of Unoa Sub-location in Wote location and found a group of people in a drinking spree in gathering playing loud music against the directives on CORVID-19 control and preventive measures,” a police report indicated.

The police report indicated some of those in the drinking spree managed to escape.

“All together with exhibits were escorted to station and isolated in an open space guarded awaiting,” the police said.

The police further said that the license of the beer wholesaler who supplied the alcohol will be revoked after they obtained his invoice.

The wholesaler is set to be questioned by the police ahead of the arraignment of the remanded suspects.