Parent in court to compel Magoha to re-open schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – A parent has filed a petition seeking to compel Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha to re-open schools and other learning institutions, for the third term.

Schools in Kenya were closed in March when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed and they remain closed, with no indication on when exactly they will re-open next year.

On Tuesday, Prof. Magoha who was in Migori said they are likely to re-open earlier than anticipated due to the low number of cases reported on a daily basis since last week, but he not committal on the dates.

It is such uncertainty that led to the filing of a case in court by Joseph Aura, who wants the court to compel the government to issue directions on when schools will be re-opened, within three days.

Represented by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui , Aura filed the case under a Certificate of Urgency arguing that the prolonged open-ended closure of schools from March to date without any consultations with parents and guardians “is in violation of the Basic Education Act.”

He also faulted Magoha for converting schools and learning institution’s to be COVID-19 quarantine facilities.

He urged the court to stop the move, saying it is in violation of Section 32 of the Public Health Act.

He also wants “compensation of school-going children by way of damages for the psychological suffering due to the closure.