Speaking during the unveiling of the study, Kenya Youth Parliamentarians Association (KYPA) Chairperson Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi Senator) pledged to partner with Y-Act in implementing a wide-range of interventions including leadership dialogue series

Pan-African mentorship initiative seeks scaled up youth engagement in policy development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – A survey by a pan-African mentorship initiative advocating to influence youth policy and resource priorities indicates that ICT has increased youth participation in policy making processes.

According to the key research findings published by the Y-Act Project on Monday over 50 per cent of youths interviewed said they learned about policy making processes through social media and the Kenya Law Reform Commission website (less than 10 per cent). Other sources of information ranked second with 20 per cent.

Traditional forms of information such as Notice published in the newspaper, notices announced on national or local/vernurcular radio, Kenya Gazette and Parliament Website all polled below 10 per cent.

The study however identified unequal access to information, superficial nature of impact, and susceptibility to greater government control and policing as key impediments.

Further, poor, uneducated youth, rural youth and young women were less engaged in formal and informal politics than other young people.

While Parliament, county assemblies and the executive at both the national and county levels continue to advertise opportunities for public participation through newspapers, less than 5 per cent of the youth have access to print media, the report noted.

The Y-Act Project is now proposing several interventions to ensure the youth are engaged, educated, prepared and networked in order to play their role in the implementation of a youth engagement framework in Parliament.

Among the proposed interventions include an annual Youth Parliament, held within the precincts of Parliament, and with defined working methods to ensure output that can be adopted by parliamentary Committees and plenary for deliberation.

An annual Policy Challenge/ Essay contest open to youth aged between 18 – 35 to propose specific policy or legislative interventions to address a pressing challenge to a community or the country. The finalists may present, and the winner picked, during the annual youth Parliament.

Speaking during the unveiling of the study, Kenya Youth Parliamentarians Association (KYPA) Chairperson Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi Senator) pledged to partner with Y-Act in implementing the recommendations which include leadership dialogue series, where Members and senior staff of Parliament visit educational institutions and organized youth groups/forums to interact with, share their stories with, and mentor young people on MYE and on deepening democracy.

The mentorship project recommends the establishment of thematic youth working groups that would shadow existing Committees of Parliament and engage them on a quarterly basis to share perspectives on legislative and other business under consideration by the respective committees.

