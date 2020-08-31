Connect with us

Governor Obado was freed on a Sh8.5 million cash bail and barred from accessing his county office/FILE

County News

Obado freed on Sh8.5mn cash bail, barred from accessing county office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado was Monday freed on a Sh8.5 million cash bail and barred from accessing his county office pending the conclusion of a Sh73 million corruption case.

His four children who were also charged in the graft case were granted cash bails ranging between Sh3 million and Sh2.5 million.

Six other accused persons were granted cash bails ranging between Sh6 million and Sh8 million with an alternative bond of Sh10 million.

All the accused persons, including Obado, were also ordered to deposit their passports in court. The court ordered accused persons against interfering with prosecution witnesses.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved Obado’s arrest and prosecution alongside his children Achola Dan Okoth, Susan Scarlet Okoth Jerry Zachary Okoth and Adhiambo Evelyn Okoth following an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The governor’s three children received Sh38 million, which is said to have been spent on paying their school fees in Australia and United Kingdom and purchased two Toyota Landcruiser V8’s.

“The audit trail further disclosed that Sh34, 525,000 was used to purchase a house in Loresho Ridge whose beneficial owner is Everlyne Adhiambo Zachary, the Governor’s daughter,” the DPP stated.

The suspects have been in custody since Wednesday.

