Obado family’s long road trip to Nairobi to face Sh73.4mn graft charges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Aug 26 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his four children were arrested Wednesday and driven to Nairobi to face charges in Sh73.4 million scandal.

They were arrested when they presented themselves to EACC offices in Kisii, following an indictment by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The Governor was back to what he experienced in 2018 when he was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend Sharon Otieno, who was killed while pregnant.

This time, Obado was ordered to present himself and his four children to the EACC offices in Kisii, in preparation for charges in a Sh73.4 million scandal that sucked his close family members, county officials and suppliers who all conspired to loot public funds from Migori’s county government accounts.

EACC said the money will then end up in the accounts of the family and used to purchase cars and high end properties, including a palatial home in Loresho.

After Haji approved charges against him, EACC ordered him to present himself to its Kisii branch he was arrested alongside his children and driven to Nairobi.

Obado was sandwiched between mean-looking and heavily armed police officers attached to the EACC.

“They are all under arrest and will face charges in Nairobi,” an EACC official told Capital FM News in Kisii. His children were also driven to Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Governor is accused alongside his children Achola Dan Okoth, Susan Scarlet Okoth Jerry Zachary Okoth and Adhiambo Evelyn Okoth following an investigation by EACC.

Also wanted to face charges are county officials and more than 15 businessmen and women-who won lucrative tenders through corruption at the county and later wired money to the governor and his children’s accounts.

“The investigations were in respect of Sh73.4 million being sums indirectly received by the Governor through his children who received multiple payments from companies trading with Migori County Government between 2013/2014 Financial Year and 2016/2017,” the DPP said in his statement, approving the charges.

Some of the money was used to purchase a prime property in the upmarket Loresho Ridge in Nairobi that was registered under Obado’s daughter Evelyn.

Obado is out on bond in the murder of Sharon Otieno who was brutally murdered while pregnant, days after making it known to his associates that he was responsible for the pregnancy. He denies killing her.

“An audit trail of the money led to persons closely related to Zachary Okoth Obado who were his proxies,” the DPP said.

Some of the entities involved according to the DPP include Misoft Company Limited, Tarchdog Printers, Atinus Services, Dankey Press among others.

The governor’s three children received Sh38 million, which is said to have been spent on paying their school fees in Australia and United Kingdom and purchased two Toyota Landcruiser V8’s.

“The audit trail further disclosed that Sh34, 525,000 was used to purchase a house in Loresho Ridge whose beneficial owner is Everlyne Adhiambo Zachary, the Governor’s daughter,” reads the DPP statement.