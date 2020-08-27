Connect with us

Obado and his children paraded in court in Sh73.4mn graft

BERNARD MOMANYI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado was charged Thursday over corruption, alongside his four children.

The family was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts alongside 11 Migori County staff and suppliers–all accused of siphoning some Sh73.4 million from the county accounts in dubious procurement deals.

They all denied 28 counts related to misappropriation of funds belonging to the county and were remanded until August 31, pending ruling of their bail application.

They were arrested on Wednesday after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved charges against them following an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, EACC.

Obado’s children were named in court documents as Dan Achola Okoth, Scarlet Susan Okoth, Jerry Zachary Okoth and Everline Adhiambo Zachary.

