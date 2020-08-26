Obado and his children arrested on presenting themselves to EACC in Kisii

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Aug 26 – Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who is facing a murder charge in the killing of his girlfriend Sharon Otieno, has been arrested after presenting himself to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Kisii.

Obado presented himself alongside his children with whom he is accused of fleecing Migori County Government of Sh73.4 million.

Officials said they presented themselves to detectives at EACC offices in Kisii on Wednesday morning, a day after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved charges against them.

He is accused alongside his children Achola Dan Okoth, Susan Scarlet Okoth Jerry Zachary Okoth and Adhiambo Evelyn Okoth following an investigation by EACC.

Also anted to face charges are county officials and more than 15 businessmen and women-who won lucrative tenders through corruption at the county and later wired money to the governor and his children’s accounts.

“The investigations were in respect of Sh73.4 million being sums indirectly received by the Governor through his children who received multiple payments from companies trading with Migori County Government between 2013/2014 Financial Year and 2016/2017,” the DPP said in his statement, approving the arrests of the family.

Some of the money was used to purchase a prime property in the upmarket Loresho Ridge in Nairobi that was registered under Obado’s daughter Evelyn.

Obado is out on bond in the murder of Sharon Otieno who was brutally murdered while pregnant, days after making it known to his associates that he was responsible for the pregnancy. He denies killing her.

“An audit trail of the money led to persons closely related to Zachary Okoth Obado who were his proxies,” the DPP said.

Some of the entities involved according to the DPP include Misoft Company Limited, Tarchdog Printers, Atinus Services, Dankey Press among others.

The governor’s three children received Sh38 million, which is said to have been spent on paying their school fees in Australia and United Kingdom and purchased two Toyota Landcruiser V8’s.

“The audit trail further disclosed that Sh34, 525,000 was used to purchase a house in Loresho Ridge whose beneficial owner is Everlyne Adhiambo Zachary, the Governor’s daughter,” reads the DPP statement.