New low as Kenya records 271 COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – After weeks of more than 500 new COVID-19 infections daily, Kenya recorded 271 cases Sunday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 3,746 samples tested since Saturday.

It raised the country’s infections tally to 30,120 with a recent warning that the country is heading to the peak period projected from later this month through to early next year.

Kagwe said 686 more patients were cleared after recovering from the virus, including 626 who were on home-based care. 60 were admitted to various hospitals.

“Unfortunately, we have lost 2 more patients to COVID-19, bringing our fatalities to 474,” the CS said in a statement sent to newsrooms.