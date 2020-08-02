Connect with us

Governor Kinyanjui supports the one man one shilling revenue sharing matrix. /CFM-FILE.

Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui roots for ‘one man one shilling’ revenue-sharing formula

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 2- Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui says he supports the controversial ‘one man one shilling county revenue sharing formula, saying areas with high population have been getting a raw deal.

Kinyanjui said Nakuru County contributes the second-largest Gross Domestic Product at 6.3 percent after Nairobi, but that is not reflected in the share of revenue it receives from the exchequer.

The Governor said the Senate should resolve the current stalemate since counties are already struggling from lack of the much-needed finances to help fight COVID-19.

“Nakuru receives 5,188 per capita, while our counterparts in Lamu get close to Sh20,000 and Taita Taveta receives 12,245 which is more than three times higher, yet the residents, who differ in population have equal expectations on service delivery the counties,” the Nakuru Governor said.

And it is only through the one man one shilling formula, he says, that the country will eliminate the high level of poverty.

Under the current revenue allocation formula, he said, devolved sectors such as agriculture continue to suffer due to underfunding, leading to food insecurity in the country.

If the trend is not reversed, he said, those living in slums will continue to suffer indignity, if issues of basic amenities like lack of water, sanitation and shelter are not addressed.

“Nakuru demands its rightful share and we urge the Senate to ensure resources match the demands of the various counties in terms of population and demand for services especially roads, health and water,” he said.

The Senate failed to pass the revenue formula this week, in a sixth attempt in what has exposed deep political divisions in the country.

