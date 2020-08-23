Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama (pictured) dismissed claims that he had misadvised Kalonzo to patner with Raila Odinga as diversionary and laughable/CFM/FILE

Kenya

Muthama terms Kalonzo’s outbursts over 2013, 2017 alliances as laughable

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 23 – Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama fired back at Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday dismissing remarks that he misadvised the retired Vice President on two presidential election alliances.

Muthama dismissed remarks made by Kalonzo as diversionary and laughable.

Speaking during the funeral of Masaku Ngei, first born son to the late freedom fighter and former Cabinet Minister Paul Ngei, Muthama said assertions that he single-handedly swayed Kalonzo can only be interpreted to mean the former Vice President is indecisive and cannot stand on his own.

“It then means I am a strong-willed man if I can mislead a Vice President. Couldn’t he have refused my counsel?” Muthama posed.

Muthama formerly a close confidant to Kalonzo fell out with the Wiper Party leader following a prolonged dispute over 2022 political alliance building.

“Please tell him I have made him who he is today. If it were not for me, he’d be nobody!” Muthama charged.

“I’ll destroy him politically just like I spruced him up,” he told mourners.

Kalonzo who was absent during the funeral had castigated Muthama’s push for a joint 2022 ticket with Deputy President William Ruto during a similar event on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two had met at Ngamba village in Wamunyu where they attended the burial of the son to late veteran politician Mulu Mutisya where Muthama declared to mourners he had officially joined Ruto’s political camp urging the Kamba community to rally behind the DP in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“We cannot continue working with people who have betrayed us in the past!” he remarked.

But in a rejoinder, Kalonzo told off Muthama, accusing him of having misled him twice and consequently leading the Kamba community to the wrong direction.

“I will not allow you to mislead me a third time because you have failed me twice. I will be my own negotiator in national politics. So, take a message to DP Ruto that we’ll face off in the ballot,” he said.

Kalonzo was angered by Muthama’s insistence that he lacked the ability to independently mount a formidable presidential campaign, hence the need to team up with DP Ruto.

“I will be the negotiator on my own behalf. Ninakola kuthoowa ta ngombe sokoni [I refuse to be traded like cattle]. It is as simple as that,” he charged.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

California fires force thousands to flee as more blazes feared

Los Angeles, United States, Aug 21 – Some of California’s largest-ever fires are raging across the state, forcing tens of thousands from their homes...

25 mins ago

Corona Virus

Mudavadi calls for a judiciary inquiry on COVID supplies procurement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi on Sunday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a Judicial Commission of...

27 mins ago

World

India’s coronavirus tally crosses three million mark

New Delhi, India, Aug 23 – India’s confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the three million mark Sunday with nearly 70,000 new infections, as the disease...

48 mins ago

World

South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Aug 23 – South Korea ramped up coronavirus restrictions on Sunday to try to contain a growing outbreak, as many...

54 mins ago

World

‘We are not afraid’: Belarus challenger urges protest unity

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug 23 – Belarus opposition figurehead Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Saturday urged pro-democracy protesters to keep up the momentum, saying President Alexander Lukashenko...

56 mins ago

Corona Virus

25 civil society groups demand presidential address on anti-graft measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – A consortium of twenty-five civil society organisations now want a presidential address on the allegations of corruption amid reports...

2 hours ago

World

Canada conservatives electing new leader to take on Trudeau

Ottawa, Canada, Aug 23 – Canadian conservatives will reveal Sunday their pick for a new leader and main contender to challenge liberal Prime Minister...

2 hours ago

World

Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: report

Washington, United States, Aug 23 – Donald Trump’s older sister described the US president as cruel and a liar whose lack of principles meant...

2 hours ago