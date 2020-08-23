Muthama terms Kalonzo’s outbursts over 2013, 2017 alliances as laughable

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 23 – Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama fired back at Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday dismissing remarks that he misadvised the retired Vice President on two presidential election alliances.

Muthama dismissed remarks made by Kalonzo as diversionary and laughable.

Speaking during the funeral of Masaku Ngei, first born son to the late freedom fighter and former Cabinet Minister Paul Ngei, Muthama said assertions that he single-handedly swayed Kalonzo can only be interpreted to mean the former Vice President is indecisive and cannot stand on his own.

“It then means I am a strong-willed man if I can mislead a Vice President. Couldn’t he have refused my counsel?” Muthama posed.

Muthama formerly a close confidant to Kalonzo fell out with the Wiper Party leader following a prolonged dispute over 2022 political alliance building.

“Please tell him I have made him who he is today. If it were not for me, he’d be nobody!” Muthama charged.

“I’ll destroy him politically just like I spruced him up,” he told mourners.

Kalonzo who was absent during the funeral had castigated Muthama’s push for a joint 2022 ticket with Deputy President William Ruto during a similar event on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two had met at Ngamba village in Wamunyu where they attended the burial of the son to late veteran politician Mulu Mutisya where Muthama declared to mourners he had officially joined Ruto’s political camp urging the Kamba community to rally behind the DP in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“We cannot continue working with people who have betrayed us in the past!” he remarked.

But in a rejoinder, Kalonzo told off Muthama, accusing him of having misled him twice and consequently leading the Kamba community to the wrong direction.

“I will not allow you to mislead me a third time because you have failed me twice. I will be my own negotiator in national politics. So, take a message to DP Ruto that we’ll face off in the ballot,” he said.

Kalonzo was angered by Muthama’s insistence that he lacked the ability to independently mount a formidable presidential campaign, hence the need to team up with DP Ruto.

“I will be the negotiator on my own behalf. Ninakola kuthoowa ta ngombe sokoni [I refuse to be traded like cattle]. It is as simple as that,” he charged.