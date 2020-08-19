Mungatana charged with Sh1mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Former Garsen Member of Parliament Danson Mungatana and co-accused Collins Waweru were charged Wednesday, with conspiracy to defraud a businesswoman of Sh1 million.

The woman accused the two of obtaining the money from her so as to assist her secure a Sh70 million supplies tender at the Military Headquarters.

A lawyer representing them had on Tuesday told a Magistrate’s court to drop the charges because they had initiated an out of court settlement with the complainant, but the prosecution said the offence committed was criminal in nature.

The two were subsequently arraigned at the Kibera Law Court in Nairobi, before Chief Magistrate Abdul Lorot, where they denied charges of conspiracy to defraud woman Sh1 million.

They were freed on Sh200,000 cash bail each and the pre-trial set for September 10.

Court documents show that the offence was committed on August 3 at Sagret Hotel where they are accused of having received the money and gave the complainant some tender documents for the supply of foodstuff which were later found to be fake.