Mungatana Arrested in dubious Sh70mn military tender scam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11- Former Garsen Member of Parliament Danson Mungatana was on Tuesday arrested, on accusations of obtaining money by false pretense to help a trader secure a Sh70 million military tender.

He was arrested alongside another man identified as Collins Paul Waweru, after a businesswoman called police on them, accusing them of obtaining money from her in order to help her secure the lucrative military tender to supply cereals and building materials.

The woman told police that she had already parted with Sh1 million, and was called to a Nairobi hotel to be introduced to a ‘senior person’ helping push the alleged business opportunity.

And when she arrived at the hotel, accompanied by two other ladies, they were introduced to Mungatana as the senior person helping them secure the tender at the Department of Defence.

A senior police officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations told Capital FM News that a further Sh1 million was demanded by the suspects, raising even more suspicion.

Already, the lady had been given documents she believed to be genuine and sanctioned from DoD.

“It is at this point that the ladies got suspicious and informed the Military Police personnel who in turn requested for our action. Officers rushed to the scene and arrested Mungatana and Collins Waweru,” a police report seen by Capital FM News states in part.

The complaint told police that the person who gave her the documents had introduced himself as a senior Military official from DoD, with a promise to help her secure a Sh70 million tender to supply cereals and building materials.

“The said person requested to be given a downpayment of Sh1 million and which was handed over to him on July 14, 2020,” she is quoted as having told police in her complaint.

The suspects were detained at Kilimani Police Station awaiting to be arraigned on Wednesday.