Muluka quits ANC to allow Mudavadi free rein on 2022 decisions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Barrack Muluka resigned from his position as Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General on Wednesday citing the need to allow Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi the latitude to make critical decisions ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Through a letter addressed to Mudavadi, Muluka further asked the Political Parties Registrar to strike off his name from the ANC’s membership roll.

He exuded confidence in the ability of the Mudavadi-led party to compete in the 2022 General Election with the former Vice President keen to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The party has, meanwhile, been successfully wrestled from difficult spaces and placed on a strong footing for growth and expansion across the country.It is now ready to compete for political power against other major political parties,” the statement dated August 12 read.

Muluka further advised Mudavadi to decongest space around him in order to enable him to make personal political decisions related to his presidential candidature.

“It is now fitting that the space around you should be decongested. This will allow you to make critical decisions on the population and leadership pf the party under the new constitution,” he added.

Muluka, further expressed his contentment with accomplishments during his tenure as Party Secretary General, including writing Mudavadi’s biography – Soaring Above the Storms of Passion – which was launched in 2019.

“I doubt that I could add more value to what I have done so far,” Muluka wrote.