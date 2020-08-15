Mother faces charges for abandoning infant in an ablution block sanitary bin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – An infant girl got a second chance to live when police officers rescued her from a sanitary bin in a public ablution block within Runyenjes Township in Embu on Friday where she was dumped by her mother.

A 35-year-old guard who noticed the abandoned child notified police in the area who later apprehended the child’s mother identified as Mwende Korti who was on transit to Nairobi.

The guard identified as Alvan Nyagah told the police the woman who had alighted from a public service vehicle used the public toilet facility shortly before he learnt of the abandoned child.

“One woman who was a passenger IN a Matatu requested for the washroom keys to relieve herself and after about 30 minutes when the vehicle had gone, they heard a baby crying from the washroom and after opening they noticed a new born baby thrown in the bin and blood stains on the floor,” a police report indicated.

Police officers transferred the rescued infant to Embu Level V Hospital.

“The suspect was later arrested in Makuyu Police Station while on transit to Nairobi after the driver was informed of the incident. He drove to Makuyu Police Stationn where action was taken,” the police report read.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti said the suspect is in custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

“It is unbelievable what she did,” he said.